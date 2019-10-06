Kahn Brothers Group Stake in Novartis Adr (NVS) Has Raised by $276.58 Million; Coca Cola Co (KO) Market Valuation Rose While Parthenon Has Cut Its Position

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 9.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 7,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 76,555 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.90 million, down from 84,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 7.02M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES THE COCA-COLA CO. TO RATING ‘A+’ FROM ‘AA-‘; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil’s to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 16% Headwind From Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items in 2Q; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coca-Cola’s Aa3/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Changed To Negative; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA; 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola; 07/03/2018 – RICOH FURTHER PLANS TO SELL ITS EQUITY STAKE IN A DISTRIBUTOR FOR SOFT-DRINK MAKER COCA-COLA FOR ABOUT 56 BILLION YEN – NIKKEI; 14/03/2018 – Billboard: Maluma Joins Jason Derulo on Coca-Cola’s 2018 World Cup Song; 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Novartis Adr (NVS) by 13.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 3,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The hedge fund held 25,773 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35 billion, up from 22,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Novartis Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $85.94. About 1.68 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 30/05/2018 – Novartis Drug Promacta Gets FDA Priority Review for First-Line SAA; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS CEO SAYS CO. NEEDS TO `OPTIMIZE’ SANDOZ UNIT; 16/05/2018 – Novartis Says General Counsel Will Retire Over Cohen Payments; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach, source says [23:13 BST10 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 27/03/2018 – GSK buys Novartis stake in consumer health care venture for $13 billion; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – SAYS ALCON STRATEGIC REVIEW IS PROGRESSING, WITH POTENTIAL ACTION NOT LIKELY BEFORE THE FIRST HALF OF 2019; 11/05/2018 – Xolair (omalizumab; Roche/Novartis) Drug Overview 2018: A Recombinant Humanized Monoclonal Antibody for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Persistent Allergic Asthma – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Kymriah(R) (tisagenlecleucel), first-in-class CAR-T therapy from Novartis, receives second FDA approval to treat appropriate r/r patients with large B-cell lymphoma; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVED AIMOVIG (ERENUMAB-AOOE) FOR THE PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULT; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS DESPITE CONTINUING US PRICING PRESSURE, GLOBALLY, SANDOZ GROSS MARGIN IS IMPROVING

