Kahn Brothers Group Stake in Hologic (HOLX) Has Cut by $35.63 Million as Stock Value Rose; Taylor Frigon Capital Management Lifted Its Position in Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) as Stock Declined

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) by 48.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 13,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 42,292 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07M, up from 28,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $24.53. About 534,684 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.002 BLN TO $1.012 BLN; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Net $70M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Hologic (HOLX) by 0.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 742 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The hedge fund held 339,702 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.31B, down from 340,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Hologic for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $49.35. About 1.67 million shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 19/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hologic, Inc./; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC LOWERING 2018 REV. GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC GETS HEALTH CANADA AUTHORIZATION TO MARKET SCULPSURE; 16/04/2018 – hologic, inc | eviva stereotactic guided breast biopsy | K180233 | 04/10/2018 |; 24/04/2018 – Women’s Health Company Hologic and Actor, Director Aisha Tyler Partner to Help the One in Five Women Suffering in Silence with; 19/04/2018 – Women Treated with Hologic’s NovaSure® Endometrial Ablation System in New Study Reported Higher Amenorrhea Rates than Those Tr; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 27/04/2018 – Leading Women’s Health Company Hologic Features Its Innovative Suite of Products at 2018 American College of Obstetricians and; 27/03/2018 – FDA Approves New Innovations on Hologic’s 3Dimensions™ Mammography System, the Fastest, Highest Resolution Breast Tomosynthes; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Loss/Shr $2.46

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold HOLX shares while 123 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 249.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 253.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Secs Grp, a Japan-based fund reported 108,038 shares. Martingale Asset LP holds 0.16% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) or 315,886 shares. Motco accumulated 0% or 48 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 3,922 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 84,695 shares. Amer Management stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Moreover, Asset Management One Limited has 0.04% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Pnc Finance Services Group has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Moreover, Parnassus Invests Ca has 2.82% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 15.53M shares. Cap Intll Incorporated Ca holds 22,703 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 159,375 shares. Campbell And Communications Adviser Ltd Company invested in 0.11% or 5,008 shares. World Asset Management accumulated 18,178 shares. Stephens Management Gp Ltd Co invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Moreover, Lsv Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Analysts await Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HOLX’s profit will be $173.77M for 18.98 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Hologic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.17% EPS growth.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $799.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New York Community (NYSE:NYCB) by 1.18 million shares to 5.47 million shares, valued at $54.57 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 513,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Hologic to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2019 on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 – Business Wire” on July 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Hologic Showcases Growing Portfolio of Women’s Health Products at 2019 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists Annual Clinical and Scientific Meeting – Business Wire” published on May 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Hologic Acquires Approximately 46% of Shares in SuperSonic Imagine, a French Innovator in Ultrasound Medical Imaging – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FDA Clearance of Aptima BV and Aptima CV/TV Molecular Assays Ushers in New Era of Comprehensive and Objective Diagnostic Testing for Vaginitis – Business Wire” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hologic to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84M and $144.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify by 4,780 shares to 6,434 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.