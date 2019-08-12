Kahn Brothers Group Raised Stake in Patterson Energy (PTEN); Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Lifted Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 8,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 178,460 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.07 million, up from 169,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.98 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT CUTS ACCELL SHORT POSITION TO 0.32%: AFM; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q EPS Boosted 11c by Mark-to-Market Gains on New Accounting; 10/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC Nl.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23; 18/04/2018 – IMERYS WORKING WITH JPMORGAN AND ROTHSCHILD ON SALE OF ITS TILES BUSINESS; 15/03/2018 – GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKS: JP MORGAN SAYS MIFID UNBUNDLING COULD REDUCE RESEARCH REVENUE POOL BY ABOUT 30% FOR THE INDUSTRY WITH POTENTIAL DOWNSIDE RISK,; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan working on potential spin-off of main blockchain project- FT; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Executive Officer Provides an Update at JP Morgan Conference; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON COMMENTS IN LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Patterson Energy (PTEN) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 101,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 1.71 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.96B, up from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Patterson Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.95% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $9.17. About 4.77 million shares traded or 17.06% up from the average. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss $34.4M; 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN); 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 6,187 shares to 30,763 shares, valued at $8.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 100,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,317 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $640.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idt Corp Cl B by 4,099 shares to 631,154 shares, valued at $4.19 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 28,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37M shares, and cut its stake in Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO).

