Kahn Brothers Group Raised By $11.80 Billion Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding; APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES (AGTC)’s Sentiment Is 1.54

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased Pfizer (PFE) stake by 51.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kahn Brothers Group Inc acquired 272,427 shares as Pfizer (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Kahn Brothers Group Inc holds 806,016 shares with $34.92B value, up from 533,589 last quarter. Pfizer now has $198.57B valuation. It closed at $35.9 lastly. It is down 0.65% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 15/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Biosimilar RETACRIT® (epoetin alfa-epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 24/05/2018 – ACCC – FULL COURT OF THE FEDERAL COURT OF AUSTRALIA DISMISSED APPEAL BY ACCC AGAINST EARLIER JUDGMENT IN RELATION TO PFIZER AUSTRALIA PTY LTD; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Sets PDUFA Goal Date for Decision in September; 02/05/2018 – CDRD and Pfizer Canada Partner to Establish The CDRD Life Sciences Executive Institute; 12/04/2018 – $PFE Doses First Patient Using Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy for DMD Early data expected in 1H19, once all 12 patients have been evaluated for one full year post-treatment. -; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER: DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE RECOMMENDED STOPPING TRIAL; 23/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo drops out of bidding for Pfizer consumer unit; Trump policy could hike prices for biosimilars

APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORP (AGTC) investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.92, from 0.62 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 20 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 13 reduced and sold their positions in APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORP. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 5.08 million shares, down from 5.75 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORP in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 6 Increased: 12 New Position: 8.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $104,160 was bought by Gottlieb Scott.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pfizer has $48 highest and $3600 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 13.29% above currents $35.9 stock price. Pfizer had 9 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DZ Bank upgraded Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Wednesday, August 28 to “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $3800 target in Tuesday, August 27 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 1 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Willis Investment Counsel holds 2.38% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 812,797 shares. Meritage Port Mngmt holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 131,913 shares. Dakota Wealth has 0.42% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 50,012 shares. Chemung Canal Tru reported 184,840 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,707 shares or 0.01% of the stock. South Dakota Inv Council invested in 1.2% or 1.33 million shares. Barr E S stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 21.23M shares. Clarkston Capital Prtn Ltd holds 0.01% or 6,155 shares. Qs Ltd Liability reported 872,565 shares. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% or 13,942 shares. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.95% stake. Napier Park Glob (Us) Lp has invested 1.5% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Prentiss Smith Inc reported 13,139 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0.76% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company has market cap of $67.60 million. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology. It has a 39.57 P/E ratio. It has collaboration agreements with Biogen MA, Inc., 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics Limited, and Bionic Sight, LLC, as well as the University of Florida Research Foundation.

Dafna Capital Management Llc holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation for 359,190 shares. 683 Capital Management Llc owns 200,000 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 306,900 shares. The New York-based Boothbay Fund Management Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Colony Group Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 160,975 shares.