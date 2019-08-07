Kahn Brothers Group Position in Patterson Energy (PTEN) Has Boosted by $1.42 Billion; As Lyondellbasell Industries (LYB) Market Valuation Declined, American National Bank Increased Holding by $1.28 Million

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Patterson Energy (PTEN) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 101,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 1.71M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.96 billion, up from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Patterson Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $9.44. About 2.83M shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss $34.4M; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 27, 2023; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement

American National Bank increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries (LYB) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 15,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 42,195 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55M, up from 26,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $75.74. About 1.62M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation; 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer; 26/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Reports Operational Snag at Houston Refinery; 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $640.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idt Corp Cl B by 4,099 shares to 631,154 shares, valued at $4.19 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ny Times Cl A (NYSE:NYT) by 557,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 672,512 shares, and cut its stake in Seaboard Corp (NYSEMKT:SEB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 305,155 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.01% or 63,102 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Limited invested in 0.05% or 2.41 million shares. Dupont Mngmt holds 0.01% or 41,444 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability holds 3.51 million shares. 313,654 were accumulated by Fmr Lc. Connable Office holds 11,358 shares. Opportunities Capital Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 39,440 shares. Prudential Incorporated has invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Alphaone Service Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 1,425 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 518,743 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 12,169 shares. Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Manufacturers Life Ins The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.31 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

