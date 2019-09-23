Kahn Brothers Group Position In New York Community (NYCB) Was Increased; Tesla Motors (Put) (TSLA) Holder Old West Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position by $42.68 Million

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 44.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 191,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 236,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.80M, down from 427,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Motors Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $5.98 during the last trading session, reaching $240.62. About 6.08 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 27/04/2018 – Tesla in turn could be a good captive customer for SpaceX; 31/05/2018 – In April, Tesla said in a statement it did not require an additional capital raise this year apart from credit lines; 13/04/2018 – TESLA CEO ELON MUSK COMMENTS IN CBS THIS MORNING INTERVIEW; 10/04/2018 – BP teams up with Tesla to venture into battery storage for windfarm; 03/05/2018 – Et tu, Adam Jonas??? $TSLA; 29/03/2018 – Tesla issues its largest recall ever over faulty Model S steering; 19/03/2018 – Vestarin Offers an Opportunity to Buy TESLA Supercars with VST Tokens; 14/05/2018 – Tesla is seesawing after announcing a restructuring plan; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-Elon Musk hires staffers from The Onion for a secret project- Daily Beast; 26/04/2018 – TESLA OPPOSES PROPOSAL THAT CHAIRMAN BE INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in New York Community (NYCB) by 27.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 1.18 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 5.47 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.57B, up from 4.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in New York Community for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.48. About 11.74 million shares traded or 133.51% up from the average. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has risen 6.46% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical NYCB News: 09/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 22/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Conference May 29; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora To Speak At Barclays Investor Confere; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP – NET INTEREST INCOME FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF $270.3 MLN DECREASED 8% FROM YEAR-AGO QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora To Speak At Barclays Investor Conference; 25/04/2018 – NY Community Bancorp 1Q Net $106.6M; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms New York Community’s Ratings at ‘BBB+’/’F2’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 22/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora to Speak at Deutsche Bank Investor Conference

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $212.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 83,178 shares to 254,197 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nexgen Energy Ltd by 1.75 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,737 are held by Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Com. Moreover, Arrow Corporation has 0.03% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 529 shares. Sta Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Papp L Roy And Assoc accumulated 285 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Group One Trading L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 39,517 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 543,690 shares. 21,497 are owned by Strategic Wealth Advsr Ltd. Hanson & Doremus Inv Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 12 shares. Moreover, Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated holds 0% or 18 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust Co, a Tennessee-based fund reported 3,800 shares. Finemark State Bank & has 1,691 shares. Swiss Savings Bank has 0.1% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 422,285 shares. Piedmont Investment holds 10,394 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc owns 36,121 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.40 earnings per share, down 180.00% or $3.15 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.39% EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $232,720 was bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M. On Thursday, May 2 Musk Elon bought $25.00M worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 102,880 shares.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $43,148 activity. $43,148 worth of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) shares were bought by Dahya Hanif.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NYCB shares while 97 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 292.32 million shares or 2.30% more from 285.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advsr reported 44,983 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0% or 19,902 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh holds 0% or 37,642 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 170,164 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Next Financial Grp holds 0.05% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) or 43,843 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Ameriprise Finance, Minnesota-based fund reported 1.25M shares. Axa owns 69,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nelson Roberts Limited Liability Corp owns 100 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 783 shares. 138,370 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. First Mercantile Com holds 0% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) for 2,330 shares. Markston Lc reported 400 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 800,590 shares. Moreover, Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).