Kahn Brothers Group Position in Nam Tai Ppty (NTP) Has Upped by $3.47 Billion as Market Value Rose; Shannon River Fund Management Has Lifted Its New York Times Co (NYT) Position by $18.11 Million

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Nam Tai Ppty (NTP) by 18.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 356,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.48% . The hedge fund held 2.23 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.77 billion, up from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Nam Tai Ppty for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.8. About 34,358 shares traded or 52.43% up from the average. Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) has risen 1.90% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NTP News: 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Entered Into $184M Financing Package for Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park-; 30/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property 1Q EPS 7c; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – TOTAL CONSTRUCTION COST FOR NAM TAI INNO PARK IS ESTIMATED TO BE $312 MLN; PLANNED CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR 2018 IS $132.9 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Financing Package for the Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park and Date of Earnings Release; 16/03/2018 Nam Tai Property Inc. Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017 with SEC on March 9, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Financing Package for the Construction of Nam Tai lnno Park and Date of Earnings Release; 30/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 24c; 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai Inno Park; 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai lnno Park; 31/05/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC. Announces the Receipt of Construction Permits for Nam Tai lnno Park

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 59.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 565,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 1.52 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.45M, up from 950,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 1.82 million shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 09/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: The #FBI raided the office of President Trump’s personal lawyer, seizing records on many topics,; 03/05/2018 – New York Times Reports Growth Despite Digital Ad Downshift; 13/03/2018 – Trump may select Energy Secretary Rick Perry for the position, the New York Times reports, citing two people close to the White House; 14/03/2018 – Mike Pompeo faces one of the worst times in history to be secretary of State, a New York Times columnist told CNBC; 09/05/2018 – The New York Times Company to Webcast its Presentation at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and; 09/04/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: FBI raids office of Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, NYT reports; 30/05/2018 – President Donald Trump asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to reverse his decision to recuse himself from the Russia probe, according to The New York Times; 09/04/2018 – Adam Longo: Breaking right now, the New York Times is reporting the FBI just raided the offices of President Trump’s lawyer Mic; 10/04/2018 – Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein personally approved the FBI raids on Trump’s personal lawyer, The New York Times reports; 29/03/2018 – Shulkin offered a parting shot Thursday in an op-ed for The New York Times

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $629.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO) by 38,809 shares to 504,335 shares, valued at $31.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 287,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,032 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold NYT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 138.74 million shares or 4.08% less from 144.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zacks Inv Mgmt stated it has 12,211 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability reported 10,624 shares. Colony Gru reported 6,315 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 34,427 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 37,538 shares. Peoples Fincl Corporation has invested 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Northern Tru Corp holds 2.51M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Com holds 58,562 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp stated it has 0.1% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Piedmont Inv Advsrs owns 15,887 shares. Blume Capital Management Inc invested in 2,000 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Moreover, Hanson & Doremus Investment Mngmt has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 175 shares. Captrust Advsrs holds 0% or 1,941 shares. Swiss Retail Bank has 276,500 shares.