Kahn Brothers Group Position In Glaxosmithkline (GSK) Was Boosted; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Valuation Declined, Hallmark Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 13.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 26,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 217,221 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55M, up from 190,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 9.18M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXON HAD SUED CLAIMING STATES CONSPIRED WITH ENVIRONMENTALISTS; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS BUYBACKS WILL DEPEND ON OIL PRICES, CASH BALANCES; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 06/03/2018 – Exxon’s $8 Billion Wager on Algae Pools Signals Post-Oil World; 25/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Further Efforts to Fight Malaria; 07/03/2018 – EXXON COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AS ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE OPENS; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Related to Climate Change Probes; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM REDUCE; 17/04/2018 – EthosEnergy Wins Multi-Million Dollar ExxonMobil Contract; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA GOVT `UNFAIRLY CRITICIZED’ FOR OIL CONTRACT: EXXON

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline (GSK) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 15,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.35B, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41.58. About 2.09M shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 21/05/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline PLC ViiV Granted EU Marketing Authoriation for Juluca; 13/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE MLD TREATMENT GRANTED FDA ORPHAN STATUS; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 04/04/2018 – KYMERA THERAPEUTICS – ENTERED INTO TWO-YEAR DISCOVERY COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH GSK; 27/03/2018 – Novartis to sell stake in consumer healthcare joint venture to GSK for USD13.0 billion to focus on strategic priorities; 09/05/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline CFO Dingemans to retire in 2019; 05/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE: TRELEGY ELLIPTA APPROVED IN CANADA FOR COPD; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GSK GSK.L CEO SAYS VERY CONFIDENT ABOUT IMPROVING CONSUMER HEALTHCARE MARGINS TO AT LEAST (NOT TOWARDS) 20 PCT BY 2020, UP FROM 17.7 (NOT 17.3) PCT RECENTLY; 22/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1400P FROM 1300P; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A2/(P)A2 Long-Term and (P)Prime-1 Ratings of GlaxoSmithKline and Guaranteed Subsidiaries

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74M and $916.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 2,596 shares to 66,757 shares, valued at $20.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consumer Disc Select Sector Sp (XLY) by 11,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,627 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arcadia Invest Corp Mi has invested 0.35% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Old Republic International has 2.65% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1.22M shares. Campbell & Inv Adviser Ltd Co has 0.1% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Insight 2811 Inc owns 0.4% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 6,498 shares. Horrell Cap Mgmt Inc has 1,458 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 81,728 were accumulated by Howard Cap. Prudential Financial stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj owns 52,000 shares for 1.87% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Ltd Liability has 1.06% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 55,951 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt holds 49,567 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Jag Capital Management Ltd Liability invested 0.07% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Dsc Advsrs Lp invested in 0.06% or 4,274 shares. London Of Virginia invested 0.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lincoln Cap Lc owns 18,538 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.47% or 81,764 shares.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $640.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mbia (NYSE:MBI) by 119,428 shares to 4.41M shares, valued at $42.01 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobile (NYSE:XOM) by 248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,574 shares, and cut its stake in Seaboard Corp (NYSEMKT:SEB).

