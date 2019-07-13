Kahn Brothers Group Position In Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Was Upped; Juncture Wealth Strategies Has Decreased Its Omnicell (OMCL) Stake by $306,640

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 25.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 3,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,038 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $892,000, down from 14,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.65% or $6.5 during the last trading session, reaching $68.61. About 1.74 million shares traded or 348.06% up from the average. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 2428.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 484,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 504,350 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.06B, up from 19,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.27. About 14.04M shares traded or 1.09% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 19/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/19/2018, 7:00 PM; 22/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/03/2018 – Findings Released from Largest Real-World Data Analysis of Non-Valvular Atrial Fibrillation Patients Receiving Direct Oral; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 22/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Rogers Free Library Thu, 3/22/2018, 7:30 PM; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 11/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol North and East Burial Grounds Commission Wed, 4/11/2018, 7:00 PM

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc, which manages about $149.94 million and $129.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 35,285 shares to 86,750 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Capital Mngmt holds 0.04% or 833 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 25,638 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.06% or 15,300 shares. Northern Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Sei Invests reported 19,217 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Us Financial Bank De accumulated 28,224 shares. Bluemountain Management Limited Com invested in 21,490 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Strs Ohio stated it has 42,800 shares. Comerica Bancorporation has invested 0.05% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards has 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Profund Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 4,356 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 19,862 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 21,409 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $361,804 activity. Shares for $571,170 were sold by JOHNSTON DAN S. 2,509 Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) shares with value of $161,237 were sold by Taborga Jorge R..

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 56.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.3 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $19.37 million for 36.49 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $640.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackberry (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 24,400 shares to 4.56M shares, valued at $46.03B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 56 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,664 shares, and cut its stake in Genie Energy.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Company Il holds 632,214 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Lc, a California-based fund reported 24,459 shares. Aspen Invest Mgmt Inc reported 10,476 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,037 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated holds 27,228 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 1.51 million shares. Regal Advsr Limited holds 0.05% or 5,020 shares in its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru Co stated it has 0.34% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Endurant Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 5.49% or 291,281 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 56,277 shares. Thomasville Retail Bank stated it has 18,312 shares. 12,999 are owned by Fairfield Bush. Westend Advisors Lc reported 706,697 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 4,081 shares. Wellington Shields Limited reported 32,693 shares stake.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $236,440 activity.