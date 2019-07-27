Kahn Brothers Group Position in Bp Plc (BP) Trimmed as Stock Value Declined; Brave Asset Management Increased Its Citigroup (C) Stake

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 28,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.94 billion, down from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38.98. About 9.84M shares traded or 75.91% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 06/03/2018 – BP CEO Bob Dudley is making predictions about the price of oil again; 03/05/2018 – BP Said to Tap Morgan Stanley as It Weighs BHP Assets (Correct); 24/04/2018 – BP chief in spat over Cambridge funding for fossil fuel investment; 16/04/2018 – CHINA MAY LEAD WAY IN CARBON PRICING, AHEAD OF U.S., EUROPE: BP; 07/03/2018 – US AVERAGE 30-YEAR MORTGAGE RATE RISES 1 BP TO 4.65 PCT IN MARCH 2 WEEK, HIGHEST SINCE JAN 2014 -MBA; 01/05/2018 – BP dividend hopes boosted by recovery in crude prices; 26/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – SOCAR AND BP SIGN NEW PRODUCTION SHARING AGREEMENT FOR AZERBAIJAN EXPLORATION; 29/03/2018 – BP’s Bob Dudley receives 13% pay rise; 13/03/2018 – PKO BP PKO.WA : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 41; 17/05/2018 – AKER BP ASA AKERBP.OL : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO NOK 290 FROM NOK 280

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 151.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 7,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,554 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $781,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 10.33 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Citigroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (C); 06/04/2018 – INDITEX ITX.MC : CITIGROUP REMOVES FROM CITI FOCUS LIST EUROPE; 28/03/2018 – DUBAI’S NOOR BANK IS SAID TO PICK CITI, DEUTSCHE BANK FOR SUKUK; 16/03/2018 – CFA Society NY: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP TOTAL REVENUE $18.87 BLN, UP 3 PCT; 20/03/2018 – Citi Hires Women-Owned Firms to Lead Distribution of $250 Million Citigroup Inc. Subordinated Bond Issuance; 14/05/2018 – Former Citigroup CEO Vikram Pandit Makes $100 Million Investment in Credit-Card Startup; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup, Morgan Stanley Gender Pay Gap Wider Than Some Rivals; 14/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – TRADE DESK INC TTD.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $76

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Whitaker Michael.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Academy Cap Management Tx invested in 7.29% or 505,344 shares. Evercore Wealth Lc has 0.07% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.45% or 457,473 shares. Front Barnett Associates Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 134,044 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. Permit Capital Ltd Com holds 2% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 69,000 shares. Chou Assoc Mgmt Inc accumulated 130,000 shares. Intact Investment reported 125,200 shares. Bb&T Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moody Natl Bank Trust Division holds 194,720 shares. Cornerstone Ptnrs Limited Com has invested 3.7% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Nomura Holdg Incorporated has 0.57% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 2.11 million shares. Conning Inc holds 0.1% or 50,300 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The reported 12.00 million shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.22% or 12.43 million shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Gru Ltd Liability stated it has 14,794 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32M and $179.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 19,868 shares to 5,112 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,281 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

