Kahn Brothers Group Increases Position in Glaxosmithkline (GSK); Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Market Value Rose While Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Cut by $7.64 Million Its Position

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline (GSK) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 15,610 shares as the company's stock rose 2.15% . The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.35B, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $40.47. About 1.54 million shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 60.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 40,000 shares as the company's stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 26,585 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09M, down from 66,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $45.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $217.63. About 585,714 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $640.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 12,750 shares to 25,456 shares, valued at $294.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobile (NYSE:XOM) by 248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,574 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 130,000 shares to 451,131 shares, valued at $6.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 21,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,171 shares, and has risen its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).