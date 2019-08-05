Kahn Brothers Group Increases Holding in Patterson Energy (PTEN); Richmond Hill Investments Trimmed Its Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Richmond Hill Investments Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investments Llc sold 306,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 1.22 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.43M, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investments Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $19.72. About 11.78 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS OFFERING FEDERAL LOAN GUARANTEES TO ENSURE CONSTRUCTION CONTINUES THROUGH 2018 SEASON; 17/05/2018 – British Columbia delegation pushes for stalled oil pipeline in Alberta; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – ACTION BY FERC SHOULD NOT AFFECT NEGOTIATED RATE CONTRACTS & WILL NOT SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACT ASSETS THAT ARE CURRENT CASH TAXPAYERS; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS UNLIKELY THERE WILL BE NO PRIVATE SECTOR INTEREST; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Threatens to Halt Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion; 11/04/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS WORKING TO MAKE SURE ‘IN SHORT ORDER’ THAT THE KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION GOES AHEAD; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kinder Morgan Inc Class P, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMI); 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agreed to Work With Government of Canada to Seek a Third Party Buyer; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PREPARED TO INDEMNIFY KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE PROJECT AGAINST ANY FINANCIAL LOSS CAUSED BY B.C. GOVT’S ATTEMPTS AT DELAY; 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Federal government to spend $4.5B on Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline projec

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Patterson Energy (PTEN) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 101,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 1.71 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.96 billion, up from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Patterson Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.07. About 2.42 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A COMMITTED SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT PERMITS BORROWINGS OF UP TO $600 MLN; 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – EXPECT AN AVERAGE OF 75 RIGS OPERATING UNDER TERM CONTRACTS DURING 12 MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN); 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 27, 2023; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI HAD AVG OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN MARCH

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $640.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New York Community (NYSE:NYCB) by 40,448 shares to 4.29 million shares, valued at $49.60B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 209,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,444 shares, and cut its stake in Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Ltd invested in 10,651 shares. Amg Natl Tru National Bank reported 48,077 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Woodstock invested in 19,735 shares. Gfw Energ X Limited Partnership stated it has 98,083 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Tower Rech (Trc) invested 0.05% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc reported 167,584 shares. Franklin Incorporated stated it has 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 15,044 shares. Ranger Inv LP invested in 0% or 2,600 shares. 25,455 were reported by Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Creative Planning reported 0% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Comerica Retail Bank owns 182,928 shares. Stevens Capital Limited Partnership has 18,848 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 260 shares.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $511.83 million for 22.41 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Motco has 0.01% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 3,050 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 0.5% or 734,554 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp reported 0.1% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 38,582 were accumulated by Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt. Checchi Advisers Lc holds 12,306 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Jnba Fincl Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 630 shares. Mcgowan Grp Asset Mgmt has invested 1.36% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Schulhoff And Co Incorporated holds 0.19% or 18,166 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Convergence Prtnrs has 0.42% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). North Point Port Managers Corp Oh has invested 0.05% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Griffin Asset Mngmt has invested 0.52% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Evercore Wealth Lc reported 40,351 shares. Highland Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Credit Agricole S A stated it has 3 shares.

