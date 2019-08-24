Kahn Brothers Group Increases Holding in Glaxosmithkline (GSK); Aon Plc (AON) Holder Sound Shore Management Decreased Its Stake

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline (GSK) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 15,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The hedge fund held 1.28 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.35B, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $41.19. About 3.36M shares traded or 43.73% up from the average. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS BELIEVES AVEXIS MAIN SMA MEDICINE HAS MULTI-BILLION DOLLAR PEAK SALES POTENTIAL; 27/03/2018 – Times of India: GSK may sell Horlicks to fund Novartis deal; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 06/03/2018 – GSK – FLURIX TETRA EFFICACY AGAINST MODERATE-TO-SEVERE INFLUENZA WAS 77.6%; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of auction to buy $20bn Pfizer business; 12/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline to Get Royalties, Milestone Payments from Portfolio; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – JOINT VENTURE WILL CONTINUE TO PAY DIVIDENDS TO GSK AND NOVARTIS IN ACCORDANCE WITH ITS ESTABLISHED PRACTICE UNTIL COMPLETION; 25/04/2018 – GSK rules out entering Shire takeover battle; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR JULUCA IN EUROPE; 29/03/2018 – Breo Ellipta (GlaxoSmithKline/lnnoviva) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 287,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 661,903 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.99 million, down from 949,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $189.12. About 759,310 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – SOLUTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HP DEVICE AS A SERVICE OFFERING

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $640.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 820 shares to 533,589 shares, valued at $22.66 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck by 47,377 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 831,385 shares, and cut its stake in Blackberry (NASDAQ:BBRY).

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corporation (NYSE:CBS) by 779,563 shares to 3.67 million shares, valued at $174.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 215,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ:GT).

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $339.61M for 32.83 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.