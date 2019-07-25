Kahn Brothers Group Holding in Nam Tai Ppty (NTP) Has Cut as Market Value Rose; Wells Fargo & Company Decreased Fnb Pa (FNB) Stake by $11.10 Million

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Nam Tai Ppty (NTP) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 22,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.88 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.49 billion, down from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Nam Tai Ppty for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $390.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.23. About 6,744 shares traded. Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) has declined 20.25% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.68% the S&P500. Some Historical NTP News: 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY – FINANCING PACKAGE CONSISTS OF FIXED ASSET LOAN AGREEMENT BETWEEN CCB AND ZASTRON SHENZHEN; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Financing Package for the Construction of Nam Tai lnno Park and Date of Earnings Release; 16/03/2018 Nam Tai Property Inc. Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017 with SEC on March 9, 2018; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – TOTAL CONSTRUCTION COST FOR NAM TAI INNO PARK IS ESTIMATED TO BE $312 MLN; PLANNED CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR 2018 IS $132.9 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Entered Into $184M Financing Package for Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park-; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – ENTERED INTO US$184 MLN FINANCING PACKAGE FOR CONSTRUCTION OF NAM TAI INNO PARK WITH CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION; 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai lnno Park; 30/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 24c; 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai Inno Park; 31/05/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC. Announces the Receipt of Construction Permits for Nam Tai lnno Park

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (FNB) by 48.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 1.11M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.74 million, down from 2.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Fnb Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.87. About 1.54 million shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 15.39% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 06/03/2018 F.N.B. Corporation to Anchor New Charlotte Region Headquarters Building; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q EPS 26c; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp Saw 1Q Growth in Total Loans of $1.1B; 29/05/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fnb’s Ratings, Changes Outlook To Stable From Positive; 03/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: EUS FNB Versus FNA With On-Site Cytopathology in Solid Pancreatic Masses; 22/04/2018 – DJ FNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNB); 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FNB’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 20/03/2018 – FNB NAMIBIA NAMES RJC HAMER AS A DIRECTOR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold FNB shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 239.82 million shares or 1.84% less from 244.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia has invested 0% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Parametric Port Limited Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 2.33M shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Llc has 48,014 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 1.24 million shares. 12,721 were reported by Keybank Association Oh. Victory Cap Inc accumulated 2.13 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Minerva Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.58% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Balyasny Asset Management Limited owns 161,165 shares. Moors Cabot accumulated 36,684 shares. Webster Financial Bank N A accumulated 250 shares. Parsec Fincl Management holds 13,172 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Com Ltd invested in 0% or 61,326 shares. Td Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 37,210 shares. 57,166 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $18,634 activity. $6,040 worth of stock was bought by Bena Pamela A on Monday, April 29. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $35,441 was bought by Dively Mary Jo.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (NYSE:SQM) by 42,680 shares to 131,243 shares, valued at $5.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 82,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,518 shares, and has risen its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).

