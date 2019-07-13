Kahn Brothers Group Has Upped Its Patterson Energy (PTEN) Position by $1.42 Billion; Shares Declined; Stephens Has Increased Neogenomics (NEO) Position by $979,260; Share Value Rose

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Patterson Energy (PTEN) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 101,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.71 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.96 billion, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Patterson Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 2.83M shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 43.82% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – EXPECT AN AVERAGE OF 75 RIGS OPERATING UNDER TERM CONTRACTS DURING 12 MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss $34.4M; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 27, 2023; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI HAD AVG OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN MARCH; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 168.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 48,963 shares as the company's stock rose 34.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,035 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 29,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $22.12. About 506,557 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 109.52% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.09% the S&P500.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $640.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 146,742 shares to 452,549 shares, valued at $8.43 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mbia (NYSE:MBI) by 119,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.41 million shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58B and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 3,017 shares to 155,604 shares, valued at $17.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 17,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,869 shares, and cut its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE).