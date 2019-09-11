Kahn Brothers Group Has Upped Glaxosmithkline (GSK) Holding by $652.33 Million; Irobot (IRBT) Shares Declined While Gagnon Securities Has Raised Holding

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline (GSK) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 15,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.35 billion, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 2.61 million shares traded or 12.99% up from the average. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 11/05/2018 – GSK CONSUMER 4Q TOTAL COSTS 9.45B RUPEES; 11/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE LTD GLSM.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 11.80 BLN RUPEES VS 12.10 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 12/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – ORCHARD TO ALSO ASSUME ALL OBLIGATIONS ARISING FROM GSK’S COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH MOLMED; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Outlook on GlaxoSmithKline Ratings Is Stable; 25/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONTINUE TO EXPECT 80P FOR FY ’18; 12/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline to Get Royalties, Milestone Payments from Portfolio; 25/04/2018 – THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA INC – EXPANDED APPROVAL IN U.S. ALLOWS TRELEGY ELLIPTA TO BE USED AS A TREATMENT FOR A BROADER POPULATION OF COPD PATIENTS; 18/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: Study Results Published in New England Journal of Medicine; 23/03/2018 – SHINGRIX APPROVED IN EUROPE AND JAPAN; 29/05/2018 – Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Appoints Shane Ward as General Counsel

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Irobot Corp (IRBT) by 177.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 72,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.71% . The institutional investor held 113,289 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.33 million, up from 40,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Irobot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $65.9. About 877,067 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has declined 5.03% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – REAFFIRMING 2018 FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME EXPECTATIONS; 26/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $61; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Backs 2018 Rev $1.05B-$1.08B; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On! — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – iRobot 1Q Rev $217.1M; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in iRobot; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 19 TO 22 PCT; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.40; 08/05/2018 – iRobot Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 10; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Exits Position in iRobot

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $640.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seaboard Corp (NYSEMKT:SEB) by 364 shares to 7,325 shares, valued at $31.39B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 533,589 shares, and cut its stake in Blackberry (NASDAQ:BBRY).

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $458.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 230,783 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $34.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Secureworks Corp by 21,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 488,924 shares, and cut its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI).

