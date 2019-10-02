Kahn Brothers Group Has Trimmed Ny Times Cl A (NYT) Stake By $6.53 Billion; Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Has 1.31 Sentiment

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased Ny Times Cl A (NYT) stake by 29.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 200,240 shares as Ny Times Cl A (NYT)’s stock rose 7.34%. The Kahn Brothers Group Inc holds 472,272 shares with $15.41B value, down from 672,512 last quarter. Ny Times Cl A now has $4.73B valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $28.51. About 965,662 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 29/03/2018 – Shulkin offered a parting shot Thursday in an op-ed for The New York Times; 03/05/2018 – NYT ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 11/03/2018 – Trump bashes New York Times over Russia coverage; 20/03/2018 – The New York Times said the firm paid to acquire the data through someone claiming to be an academic researcher; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: New York Times Metro editor resigns after `investigation’; 25/04/2018 – New York Times’ Weinstein investigation to be developed as film; 26/04/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES CO. NAMES ROLAND A. CAPUTO AS NEW CFO; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 16/05/2018 – Meet The New York Times’s `Newsroom Ham’; 19/03/2018 – Stamos tweeted several times on Saturday, in the wake of the New York Times report that Cambridge Analytica harvested user data without permission

Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.52, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 72 investment professionals increased and started new positions, while 55 cut down and sold their stakes in Acceleron Pharma Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 45.23 million shares, down from 46.76 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Acceleron Pharma Inc in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 37 Increased: 49 New Position: 23.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased Merck stake by 9.84 million shares to 10.67M valued at $89.48 billion in 2019Q2. It also upped Blackberry (NASDAQ:BBRY) stake by 1.00 million shares and now owns 5.56 million shares. Genie Energy was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold NYT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 138.74 million shares or 4.08% less from 144.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.1% or 54,464 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). The Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Ftb Advsr owns 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 160 shares. Fiduciary Trust reported 8,000 shares. Ls Inv Limited Co accumulated 10,715 shares. Ellington Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 66,800 shares. Bluestein R H And reported 10,400 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 58,562 shares. Partner Fund Limited Partnership stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Barometer accumulated 264,800 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp reported 0.01% stake. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). First Trust Advisors LP accumulated 148,468 shares. Peoples Svcs has invested 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $18.26M for 64.80 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. The company has market cap of $2.06 billion. The Company’s therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy.

Analysts await Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.81 EPS, down 28.57% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.63 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by Acceleron Pharma Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 138.24% negative EPS growth.