Kahn Brothers Group Has Trimmed Its Sterling Bancorp (STL) Holding as Market Value Rose; Peregrine Asset Advisers Has Boosted Position in Kellogg (K) by $2.61 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (STL) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 146,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 452,549 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43B, down from 599,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $21.43. About 1.20M shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 15.14% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.57% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – PROPOSED THAT A DIVIDEND OF 2 KOBO PER ORDINARY SHARE WILL BE PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2017; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MGMT CO., INC.,; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STL); 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – THROUGH UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MANAGEMENT; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co; 19/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares Dividend of 7c; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $234.4 MLN VS $108.8 MLN; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – DEAL TO BE PAID IN CASH VIA A MIX OF CASH ON HAND, RUN-OFF OF EXISTING RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOANS AND SALES OF SECURITIES

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Kellogg (K) by 916.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 45,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,843 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Kellogg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $55.77. About 3.65M shares traded or 65.30% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – INVESTING A TOTAL OF ABOUT $420 MILLION IN WEST AFRICA TO ADD TO JV EQUITY INTERESTS; 03/05/2018 – Cereal maker Kellogg’s sales rise 5 pct, top estimates; 15/05/2018 – Chosun Ilbo: Kellogg Pulls out of Crisis-Hit Venezuela; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Rtg To Kellogg Co’s Sr Unsecd Notes; 09/05/2018 – MorningStar Farms® Makes Room on the Grill for Plant Protein with Summer Dining Series; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INVESTING ABOUT $420M TO ADD TO VENTURE EQUITY STAKES; 07/05/2018 – Kellogg’s® Creates One-Of-A-Kind Breakfast, Fit For Royalty; 03/05/2018 – Snacks Lift Kellogg Sales; 15/05/2018 – Maduro seizes Kellogg plant after it leaves Venezuela due to crisis; 24/04/2018 – PRETTYMUCH and Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Introduce Fans to First-Ever Cereal Record In New York City

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “DPW Holdings Announces Second Notice of Noncompliance with NYSE American Listing Standards – Business Wire” on July 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Kellogg Sells Keebler, Other Brands To Ferrero In $1.3B Deal – Benzinga” published on April 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kellogg – Should You Buy Now? – Seeking Alpha” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kellogg to reorganize North American business – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Buying Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 6.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.5 per share. STL’s profit will be $111.12 million for 10.11 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Sterling Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sterling Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sterling Bancorp and Astoria Financial Corporation Complete Merger – GlobeNewswire” published on October 02, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sterling Bancorp Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred stock declares $0.40625 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Sterling Bancorp (STL) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Sterling Bancorp: Sterling Bancorp to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: July 05, 2019.