Kahn Brothers Group Has Trimmed Exxon Mobile (XOM) Position By $45.98 Million; Sta Wealth Management Has Boosted Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Position

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased Exxon Mobile (XOM) stake by 3.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 600 shares as Exxon Mobile (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Kahn Brothers Group Inc holds 18,974 shares with $1.45 billion value, down from 19,574 last quarter. Exxon Mobile now has $292.54B valuation. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $69.14. About 5.09 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – XOM SEES TRIPLING UPSTREAM EARNINGS BY ’25, DOUBLING DOWNSTREAM; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Is a Bet On the Future of Oil — Barrons.com; 26/03/2018 – EIN BP Energy News: Rumors Of Exxon Mobil’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated; 17/04/2018 – EthosEnergy Wins Multi-Million Dollar ExxonMobil Contract; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Disagrees With ISS Assessment of Executive Compensation Program; 15/05/2018 – Russia’s Rosneft looks to Vietnam experience to help global expansion; 29/03/2018 – Caproni dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning Exxon cannot bring it again; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – INCREASE SUPPORTS A POTENTIAL SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION OF OPERATIONS IN COUNTRY; 15/03/2018 – Exxon’s Mark Albers to Retire, Leaving Oil Major’s Inner Sanctum

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) stake by 42.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sta Wealth Management Llc acquired 5,275 shares as Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS)’s stock rose 12.70%. The Sta Wealth Management Llc holds 17,641 shares with $1.41M value, up from 12,366 last quarter. Leidos Hldgs Inc now has $12.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.55% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $84.55. About 285,824 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 02/05/2018 – Leidos’s Treatment of Female Whistle-Blower Gets Pentagon Review; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION LIST; 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Declares Dividend of 32c; 17/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $239.5 MLN IF ALL OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED; 07/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $250M TASK ORDERS 5 YR CONTRACT FROM NGA; 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS – AWARDED A FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER BY GENERAL SERVICES ADMINISTRATION TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY’S C4ISR PROTOTYPING OPERATIONS; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Army Selects Leidos to Continue Geospatial Intelligence Support with $200 Million Contract; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Civil Rev $840M; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT HAS TWO-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, TWO ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $472 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold LDOS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 103.56 million shares or 1.26% less from 104.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.54 million shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.11% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) or 1.13 million shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.03% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Panagora Asset Management has 0% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 5,642 shares. Dnb Asset Management As accumulated 26,700 shares. Sta Wealth Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.33% or 17,641 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.03% or 390,893 shares. Herald Invest Management Limited accumulated 4,112 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.03% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Cibc Ww holds 75,100 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 1.90 million are held by Southpoint Cap L P. Massachusetts Fincl Serv Ma invested in 1.64 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 39,800 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased Ishares Inc (EEMA) stake by 455,864 shares to 4,525 valued at $299,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IBB) stake by 133,636 shares and now owns 1,868 shares. Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Leidos Holdings has $9700 highest and $8100 lowest target. $89’s average target is 5.26% above currents $84.55 stock price. Leidos Holdings had 8 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, August 21.

Among 6 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Exxon Mobil has $9000 highest and $7300 lowest target. $81.17’s average target is 17.40% above currents $69.14 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 12 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, August 23 by UBS. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 18. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 3 with “Market Perform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lourd Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 1.76% or 247,215 shares. Smithbridge Asset De reported 1.51% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Chemung Canal accumulated 83,536 shares or 1.49% of the stock. Autus Asset Management Ltd reported 17,747 shares. Premier Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.51% or 28,483 shares. Ci accumulated 0.04% or 93,155 shares. The Alabama-based Associated Banc has invested 1.22% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Horan Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 4,676 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Highland Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 277,184 shares. First Eagle Management reported 18.26 million shares stake. 18,608 are held by Salient Capital Advisors Limited. Td Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,877 shares. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc reported 15,258 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Yhb owns 112,362 shares.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased Comcast Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 4,346 shares to 6,010 valued at $254.10 million in 2019Q2. It also upped New York Community (NYSE:NYCB) stake by 1.18M shares and now owns 5.47 million shares. Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) was raised too.