Kahn Brothers Group Has Lowered Its Exxon Mobile (XOM) Stake; Farmstead Capital Management Has Decreased Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holding By $10.20 Million

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased Exxon Mobile (XOM) stake by 3.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kahn Brothers Group Inc analyzed 600 shares as Exxon Mobile (XOM)'s stock declined 5.48%. The Kahn Brothers Group Inc holds 18,974 shares with $1.45B value, down from 19,574 last quarter. Exxon Mobile now has $305.02B valuation. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 2.04M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500.

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) stake by 43.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Farmstead Capital Management Llc analyzed 150,000 shares as Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)'s stock rose 1.09%. The Farmstead Capital Management Llc holds 197,255 shares with $13.50 million value, down from 347,255 last quarter. Cheniere Energy Inc now has $16.94B valuation. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 145,876 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $51.36 million for 82.46 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Exxon Mobil has $9000 highest and $7300 lowest target. $81.17’s average target is 12.60% above currents $72.09 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 13 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $8500 target in Thursday, May 16 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Monday, June 24. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $7500 target in Friday, August 23 report. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 18.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.80 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased American Tel & Tel stake by 2,483 shares to 15,070 valued at $504.99 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Chevrontexaco (NYSE:CVX) stake by 428 shares and now owns 4,576 shares. Comcast Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was raised too.

