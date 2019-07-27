Kahn Brothers Group Has Lifted Its Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stake by $23.11 Billion; Enbridge (ENB) Holder Edgepoint Investment Group Cut Its Position by $2.70 Million as Valuation Rose

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,712 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, down from 241,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.6. About 3.32 million shares traded or 5.54% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss C$184M; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF LINE 3 IS SHUT DOWN, REFINERS WILL BE SHORT OF FUEL AND LEFT TO TRANSPORT CRUDE BY RAIL; 06/04/2018 – $ENB.CA: Enbridge Line 5 shut down before investigation into whether boat caused Mackinac oil spill; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Cuts Spectra Deal Debt With $2.5 Billion in Asset Sales; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enbridge Inc.’s Series 2018-B Sub Notes ‘BBB-‘; 05/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge is seeking to cut its stake in a German offshore wind project, sources say via @markets by @ahirtens; 18/05/2018 – SEP ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER & FORMS A CONFLICTS COMMITTEE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS WILL ‘ASSESS AT THE TIME’ IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR BACKS LESS DESIRABLE LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS FOCUSED ON EXECUTION OF LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 2428.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 484,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 504,350 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.06 billion, up from 19,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.37. About 20.31M shares traded or 49.69% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 02/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Mon, 4/2/2018, 7:45 PM; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 12/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & HARVARD REPORT NEW FIBROSIS RESEARCH; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018 (BMY); 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA ACCEPTS SUPPLEMENTAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) IN PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 1.63M shares to 17.74 million shares, valued at $202.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 183,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41M shares, and has risen its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Is CyberArk Stock Still a Buy Near All-Time Highs? – Investorplace.com” on July 25, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “RRSP Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks to Supplement Your CPP Payments – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Enbridge Inc (ENB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MLP Consolidation Part 2: Ch-Ch-Ch-Ch-Changes In Midstream And Investor Implications – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “TFSA Investors: Double Your Savings With These 3 Dividend-Growth Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 37.10% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ENB’s profit will be $790.49M for 21.54 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.07% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $236,440 activity.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $640.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idw Media by 1,830 shares to 72,722 shares, valued at $1.81 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 533,589 shares, and cut its stake in Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO).

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Celgene, Bristol-Myers and AbbVie still to report earnings this week: Hereâ€™s what to expect – MarketWatch” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers extends expiration date for Celgene notes to September 30 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market Today: Boeing, Tesla Tumble on More Worries – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Biotech Wrecked; Buy Microsoft? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.