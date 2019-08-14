Kahn Brothers Group Has Increased Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY); 3M Co (MMM) Position Maintained by Spf Beheer Bv

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 2428.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 484,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 504,350 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.06B, up from 19,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $45.67. About 8.43M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOMMENDING AP; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/26/2018, 7:30 PM; 15/05/2018 – Partner Fund Adds Bristol-Myers, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics: Collaboration Pact With Bristol-Myers Became Effective After FTC Waiting Period; 03/04/2018 – NEKTAR: BMY MADE UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT OF $1.0B TO NEKTAR; 05/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Historic District Commission Thu, 4/5/2018, 8:00 PM; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 02/05/2018 – QATAR CHOSE CARDIFF OVER BRISTOL FOR BIGGER CATCHMENT: AL BAKER

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 24,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 372,651 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.43M, up from 348,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $5.44 during the last trading session, reaching $159.44. About 2.43 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 22/05/2018 – Vomela/3M Teambuilding Event Results in Donation to the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 08/03/2018 – Minnesota AG: Summary of 3M Settlement; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $640.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tel & Tel by 50 shares to 12,587 shares, valued at $394.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 11,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,098 shares, and cut its stake in Zedge Inc..

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. On Wednesday, July 31 BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 11,000 shares.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson And (NYSE:BDX) by 57,264 shares to 307,743 shares, valued at $76.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 62,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 524,939 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.