Kahn Brothers Group Has Increased Glaxosmithkline (GSK) Position; Sarissa Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline (GSK) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 15,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.28 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.35 billion, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $40.42. About 4.31 million shares traded or 78.54% up from the average. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has declined 1.15% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 27/03/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: GSK Buys Novartis’s Stake in Joint Venture; 21/03/2018 – Arash Massoudi: FT scoop: GlaxoSmithKline is in pole position to win the $20bn auction for Pfizer’s consumer health biz (Advil,; 06/04/2018 – Adaptimmune to Present Two Posters at the Upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – Avara Pharmaceutical Services Finalizes Acquisition of GSK Consumer Healthcare facility in South Carolina; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 11/05/2018 – GSK CONSUMER 4Q NET INCOME 2.12B RUPEES, EST. 1.97B; 06/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: New Clinical Data Shows Efficacy of Fluarix Tetra; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: FX focus; euro zone current account; AstraZeneca results; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – JOINT VENTURE WILL CONTINUE TO PAY DIVIDENDS TO GSK AND NOVARTIS IN ACCORDANCE WITH ITS ESTABLISHED PRACTICE UNTIL COMPLETION

Sarissa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarissa Capital Management Lp bought 74,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.97 million, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarissa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Puma Biotechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.66. About 659,261 shares traded. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) has declined 68.00% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PBYI News: 16/03/2018 – PUMA ENERGY 2017 EBITDA $740M; 12/04/2018 – PUMA SE PUMG.DE – EXPECTS THE CURRENCY-ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED NET SALES TO GROW AROUND 10% ON AVERAGE PER YEAR UNTIL 2022; 03/04/2018 – Puma Biotechnology Will Receive an Upfront Payment as Well as Potential Regulatory and Comml Milestone Payments Totaling Up to $34.5M; 09/05/2018 – Puma Biotechnology 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 25/04/2018 – Puma Biotechnology to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 15/05/2018 – Venbio Select Advisor Buys 2.2% Position in Puma Biotechnology; 12/04/2018 – PUMA SE SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +10% TO +12%, SAW +10%

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $640.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackberry (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 24,400 shares to 4.56 million shares, valued at $46.03 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tel & Tel by 50 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,587 shares, and cut its stake in Seaboard Corp (NYSEMKT:SEB).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $351,574 activity. $2,472 worth of stock was sold by BRYCE RICHARD PAUL on Monday, February 4. Lo Steven sold $52,664 worth of stock. The insider AUERBACH ALAN H sold 8,825 shares worth $218,334.