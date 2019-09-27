Kahn Brothers Group Has Decreased Stake in Ny Times Cl A (NYT) as Market Valuation Rose; Neumann Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $390,100 as Market Value Rose

Neumann Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 22.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumann Capital Management Llc sold 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 28,872 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37 million, down from 37,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumann Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.98B market cap company. The stock increased 4.02% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $50.83. About 38.11 million shares traded or 93.17% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Wells Fargo was slow to stop bad behavior, but it’s a good business; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors Head: Technology Shouldn’t Change Adviser Work With Clients; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo quarterly profit rises 6 percent; 20/04/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Wells Fargo to pay $1B for mortgage, auto lending abuses; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Calls on Fed Chairman Powell to Commit to a Public Vote on Wells Fargo’s Remediation Plans; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net Interest Margin 2.84%; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Earnings ‘Anti-Climactic’: Wells Fargo’s Fritzsche (Video); 29/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO: WOFFORD JOINS INVESTMENT BANKING GROUP AS MD; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO EARNED ~$3BLN FROM SWAPS POSITIONS OVER TIME: CFO; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, cryptocurrencies

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Ny Times Cl A (NYT) by 29.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 200,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 472,272 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.41 billion, down from 672,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Ny Times Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $28.94. About 888,831 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES CO QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUES $125.6 MLN VS $130 MLN; 30/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades New York Times as it thrives under ‘Trump Bump’ news cycle; 01/05/2018 – Dozens of questions Special Counsel Robert Mueller wants to ask President Trump were leaked to the New York Times and published on Monday; 25/05/2018 – President Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, met with Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg in January 2017 â€” less than two weeks before the inauguration, according to the New York Times; 05/03/2018 JUST IN: Google inks deal to sell Zagat to upstart review site The Infatuation – New York Times; 30/03/2018 – Frances Robles: EXCLUSIVE: New York Times has learned that Stephon Clark was shot eight times from behind or side, according to; 15/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – The Trump administration is telling lawmakers it has reached an agreement to aid Chinese telecom firm ZTE,according to The New York Times and Reuters; 03/05/2018 – NYT: EXPECT 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE TO BE UP MID SINGLE-DIGITS; 26/04/2018 – New York Times: Caputo Had Been Interim Financial Chief Since March 1

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $18.26 million for 65.77 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold NYT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 138.74 million shares or 4.08% less from 144.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 48,687 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.05% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Blume Management stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 5.96M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Trexquant Investment LP stated it has 0.36% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Paloma Communications accumulated 321,494 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 230,086 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Pnc Financial Services Group accumulated 8,064 shares. 66,591 were reported by Tudor Investment Et Al. Hrt Finance Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 18,298 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Royal London Asset Mgmt holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 462,449 shares. Lateef Investment Mgmt Lp owns 884,380 shares or 3.59% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 375,258 shares.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $799.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 3,029 shares to 25,773 shares, valued at $2.35B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 70,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 522,594 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.68 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

