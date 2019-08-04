Kahn Brothers Group Has Decreased Its Ny Times Cl A (NYT) Holding by $18.32 Billion as Market Value Rose; Integre Asset Management Raised Stake in Cme Group (CME) by $848,536

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Ny Times Cl A (NYT) by 45.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 557,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 672,512 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.09B, down from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Ny Times Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $35.73. About 1.41 million shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Weinstein reporting earns Pulitzer Prize for New York Times, New Yorker; 03/05/2018 – New York Times Co. Reports Revenue Growth as Digital Subscriptions Rise; 15/03/2018 – BREAKING: Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization to turn over documents, including some related to Russia – New York Times; 15/03/2018 – The Situation Room: BREAKING: Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents, including; 10/04/2018 – HarperCollins Publishers Acquires World Rights for Six New Books from #1 New York Times Bestselling Author Daniel Silva; 24/04/2018 – Design-Driven AC Hotels by Marriott® Brand Debuts in New York City with AC Hotel New York Times Square; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. weighs South Korea troop reduction: reports; 26/04/2018 – New York Times Board Approves Increase in Caputo Compensation; 22/05/2018 – Evgeny Freidman, a long-time business partner of President Donald Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, has agreed to cooperate with federal and state prosecutors, The New York Times reported; 02/04/2018 – New York Times Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 25.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 5,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 25,350 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, up from 20,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $205.16. About 1.58M shares traded or 14.19% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 18/05/2018 – CME DEAL BACKED BY 99.98% OF PROXY VOTES FROM NEX SHAREHOLDERS; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP CFO SAYS THERE WILL BE $285 MLN COST TO ACHIEVE SYNERGIES – CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG CONTRACTS 0#LH: JUMP MORE THAN 2 PERCENT WITH STRENGTH FROM TECHNICAL BUYING, SHORT-COVERING -TRADE; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin drop tied to CME futures listing, Fed paper shows; 28/03/2018 – CME GROUP OFFERS TO BUY NEX GROUP FOR GBP10/SHARE; 15/03/2018 – CME CONSIDERS BIDDING FOR MICHAEL SPENCER’S NEX GROUP – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 27/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP PLC; 22/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON TRADE WAR WORRIES, LATE WEDNESDAY’S WEAKER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 08/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LINGERING TRADE WAR WORRIES, LATE WEDNESDAY’S SHARPLY LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q EPS $1.76

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iron Fincl Lc holds 97,486 shares. 112,956 were accumulated by Fjarde Ap. Idaho-based Caprock Gru has invested 0.04% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 21,400 were reported by Advsrs Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Illinois-based Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Park Corp Oh has 0.02% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Primecap Mngmt Ca reported 0.24% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Exane Derivatives reported 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). America First Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 4.49% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Company owns 2,916 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt LP owns 151,349 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 47,857 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Tortoise Investment Management Limited Co has 29 shares. Moreover, Girard has 0.13% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92 million and $165.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 39,823 shares to 13,748 shares, valued at $787,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 3,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,723 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “CME Group Revenue Rises 20% – Motley Fool” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stocks Flat as Investors Await Fed Decision – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: ITOT, MO, GS, CME – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to CME Group (CME) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “UAE plans oil trade overhaul to boost Middle Eastern clout – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Res holds 0% or 48,001 shares in its portfolio. Osterweis Cap Management owns 37,575 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 16,572 shares. Swiss Financial Bank has 0.01% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 239,300 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Winslow Evans & Crocker accumulated 2,426 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Commerce The invested 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 46,027 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% stake. Peoples Finance Svcs owns 600 shares. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.05% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Bank Of Montreal Can reported 102,065 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What You Must Know About The New York Times Company’s (NYSE:NYT) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The New York Times Company (NYT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The New York Times Company (NYT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Note On The New York Times Company’s (NYSE:NYT) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New York Times declares $0.05 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.28 million activity. $360,535 worth of stock was sold by Caputo Roland A. on Monday, February 11.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NYT’s profit will be $31.54M for 47.01 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.