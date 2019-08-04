Kahn Brothers Group Has Decreased Its Mbia (MBI) Holding; Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTPH) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased Mbia (MBI) stake by 2.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 119,428 shares as Mbia (MBI)’s stock declined 5.57%. The Kahn Brothers Group Inc holds 4.41 million shares with $42.01B value, down from 4.53M last quarter. Mbia now has $845.89 million valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.38. About 619,911 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has declined 3.32% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 25/04/2018 – MBIA Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q OPER LOSS/SHR 69C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss/Shr $1.12; 30/04/2018 – The Zohar Funds, Lynn Tilton, MBIA, and the Zohar III Noteholders Announce Resolution to Stay Litigation, Refinance and Monetiz; 21/05/2018 – TILTON AND MBIA INSURANCE CAN KEEP SOME TERMS UNDER SEAL; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $40 MLN VS $49 MLN; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss $98M; 20/04/2018 – DJ MBIA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBI); 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.97 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $15.44 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q ADJ. LOSS 69C-SHR

Among 2 analysts covering Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4 target in Friday, March 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Friday, March 15. See Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) latest ratings:

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Gabelli Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Hold Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $4 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $7 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

The stock decreased 6.91% or $0.0256 during the last trading session, reaching $0.345. About 333,719 shares traded. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) has declined 88.14% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 88.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TTPH News: 19/03/2018 – TETRAPHASE SAYS WATT HAS SERVED AS SVP, FINANCE SINCE JAN. 2017 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 Tetraphase Pharma 4Q Loss/Shr 46c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTPH); 12/04/2018 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to Present Data at 28th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases; 15/05/2018 – Rock Springs Capital Management Exits Position in Tetraphase; 06/03/2018 – Tetraphase Pharma 4Q Rev $2.53M; 15/05/2018 – 683 Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Tetraphase; 21/05/2018 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to Present Eravacycline and TP-6076 Data at ASM Microbe 2018; 06/03/2018 – Tetraphase Pharma 4Q Loss $23.5M; 30/04/2018 – $AKAO plazomicin BSI indication will be first drug under AdCom review for Limited Population Antibacterial Drug (LPAD) pathway, and will have important read-thru to other #antibiotics players

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company has market cap of $18.72 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 19.76 million shares or 11.39% less from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc stated it has 2.34M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Aqr Capital Limited Co has 0% invested in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). Voya Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). Gamco Invsts Et Al owns 50,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 19,923 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 100,653 shares. Invesco reported 51,274 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 12,066 shares or 0% of the stock. Tekla Cap Limited Liability invested in 859,322 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,608 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 13,209 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal & General Pcl holds 6,844 shares. Dow De has 0.01% invested in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) for 65,000 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability owns 40,829 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.