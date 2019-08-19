Kahn Brothers Group Has Decreased Holding in Ny Times Cl A (NYT) by $18.32 Billion as Shares Rose; Montag A & Associates Lowered Position in Kratos Defense And Security So (KTOS) by $383,460

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense And Security So (KTOS) by 44.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 25,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 31,417 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $491,000, down from 56,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense And Security So for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.52% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.1. About 2.81M shares traded or 97.45% up from the average. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 15/05/2018 – KRATOS MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY SPRUCE POINT MANAGEMENT; 10/04/2018 – Russia rendering our US drones ineffective, sadly we’ve warned about poor performing and overhyped US drone makers $AVAV $KTOS; 21/03/2018 – KRATOS – GETS U.S. STATE DEPT. APPROVAL TO MARKET A SECOND OF JET TACTICAL UNMANNED AERIAL SYSTEMS TO N. AMERICAN, EUROPEAN, ASIA PACIFIC COUNTRIES; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS COMMENTS ON FACTUALLY INCORRECT, MISLEADING STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES OVERHAUL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORT POLICY AIMED AT EXPANDING SALES TO U.S. ALLIES; 24/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – CONTRACT WITH A CEILING OF $93.3 MLN, AND A 5 YEAR PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE; 25/03/2018 – Mena Report: United States : Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos Oriole Rocket Motor; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys New 3.4% Position in Kratos; 15/05/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Update sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 19/03/2018 – More details from $KTOS management on Fulton, his role at the company, and impact on its financial statements is necessary

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Ny Times Cl A (NYT) by 45.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 557,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 672,512 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.09B, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Ny Times Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $28.17. About 1.69 million shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES CO QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUES $260.6 MLN VS $242.4 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Facebook security chief set to leave company after clashes over disinformation: New York Times, citing; 25/05/2018 – The Trump administration is telling lawmakers it has reached an agreement to aid Chinese telecom firm ZTE, according to The New York Times; 30/03/2018 – Frances Robles: EXCLUSIVE: New York Times has learned that Stephon Clark was shot eight times from behind or side, according to; 13/03/2018 – Trump may select Energy Secretary Rick Perry for the position, the New York Times reports, citing two people close to the White House; 22/03/2018 – KSNV News 3: #BREAKING: New York Times obtains video of 1 October shooter in days before massacre; 22/03/2018 – BREAKING: John Dowd resigns as Trump’s lead lawyer in special counsel’s Russia probe – New York Times & Washington Post; 03/05/2018 – New York Times profits jump 66% amid `Trump bump’; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN QUALCOMM – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – New York Times Publishes List Of Mueller’s Questions For Trump — MarketWatch

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,767 shares to 6,244 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 5,872 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).