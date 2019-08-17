Kahn Brothers Group Has Cut Stake in Hologic (HOLX) as Stock Price Rose; Boothbay Fund Management Boosted Electronic Arts (EA) Holding by $1.20 Million

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 446.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 11,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 14,564 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, up from 2,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $89.56. About 2.46M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Hologic (HOLX) by 38.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 209,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The hedge fund held 340,444 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.48 billion, down from 550,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Hologic for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $50.45. About 1.09 million shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC GETS HEALTH CANADA AUTHORIZATION TO MARKET SCULPSURE; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 16/04/2018 – hologic, inc | eviva stereotactic guided breast biopsy | K180233 | 04/10/2018 |; 08/05/2018 – Hologic at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: HOLOGIC RTGS UNAFFECTED BY WRITE-DOWN; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Rev $789.3M; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 24/04/2018 – Women’s Health Company Hologic and Actor, Director Aisha Tyler Partner to Help the One in Five Women Suffering in Silence with; 01/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48M and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Opes Acquisition Corp by 39,650 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $406,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 9,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,773 shares, and cut its stake in Trident Acquisitions Corp.