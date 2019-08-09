Kahn Brothers Group Has Cut Its Mbia (MBI) Stake; American Vanguard (AVD) Has 1.56 Sentiment

American Vanguard Corp (AVD) investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.44, from 2 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 61 investment professionals started new and increased holdings, while 39 reduced and sold equity positions in American Vanguard Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 22.68 million shares, down from 22.85 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding American Vanguard Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 32 Increased: 39 New Position: 22.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $426.92 million. The firm makes and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection. It has a 19.14 P/E ratio. American Vanguard Corporation distributes its products through national distribution companies and buying groups or co-operatives; and through sales offices and sales force executives.

The stock decreased 5.35% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $13.63. About 31,600 shares traded. American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) has declined 32.80% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500.

Cove Street Capital Llc holds 2.06% of its portfolio in American Vanguard Corporation for 978,161 shares. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owns 188,475 shares or 1.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lapides Asset Management Llc has 1.26% invested in the company for 193,400 shares. The Wisconsin-based Heartland Advisors Inc has invested 1.13% in the stock. National Investment Services Inc Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 32,818 shares.