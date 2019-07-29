Kahn Brothers Group Decreased Seaboard (SEB) Position as Shares Rose; Autonation (AN) Shareholder Force Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $968,870

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Seaboard Corp (SEB) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 364 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,325 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.39 billion, down from 7,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Seaboard Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $4084.44. About 496 shares traded. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 9.48% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.05% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD CORP SEB.A – DARWIN “DUKE” SAND HAS BEEN NAMED NEXT PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 02/05/2018 – SEABOARD 1Q EPS $26.75; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q EPS $26.75; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Steven J. Bresky Is CEO of Seaboard Corp; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Darwin ‘Duke’ Sand Named the Next CEO of Seaboard Foods LLC; 06/03/2018 Retirement Of Seaboard Foods’ President; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS NAMES PRESIDENT, CEO

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $48.97. About 703,508 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has declined 16.24% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Matches Profit Expectations, Is A Little Shy On Sales — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Rev $5.26B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Com invested in 11,627 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Denali Advisors Ltd accumulated 50,400 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Sg Americas Lc has invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Private Group reported 1.58% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 39,135 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 3,183 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% or 85,026 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 91,929 shares. First Advisors LP reported 188,344 shares. New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Rbs Prtnrs LP invested in 51.94% or 3.61 million shares. Bridgewater Assocs LP holds 438,167 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 16,995 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 6,606 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametrica Management Ltd accumulated 5,938 shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.51 million activity. The insider JACKSON MICHAEL J sold $1.56 million.

