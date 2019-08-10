Kahn Brothers Group Decreased Its Sterling Bancorp (STL) Position by $2.73 Billion; Market Valuation Rose; Generation Investment Management Llp Has Cut Its Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holding by $85.20 Million

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (STL) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 146,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 452,549 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43B, down from 599,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.72. About 1.11M shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q EPS 43c; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platform; 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Penn Plaza Financial Center – New York City Region; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Sterling Bancorp; 25/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 25 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Port Washington Financial Center – Long Island Region; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX OF 8.61 BLN NAIRA VS 6.00 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – GROUP GROSS EARNINGS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DEC 2017 OF 133.5 BLN NAIRA VS 111.4 BLN NAIRA A YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares Dividend of 7c; 02/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp at Group Meeting Hosted By FIG Partners Today; 13/04/2018 – Sterling National Bank Grows Commercial Banking and Commercial Finance Units with Key Hires

Generation Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 15.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp sold 535,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 3.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $483.10 million, down from 3.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $167.73. About 1.78M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+3.9%); 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Had Best Job Growth Since Fall of 2014; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR

Analysts await Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. STL’s profit will be $121.75 million for 9.13 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Sterling Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 188.77 million shares or 6.59% less from 202.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Ameritas Inv Partners has 0.05% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 62,239 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg Sa reported 648,527 shares. Nordea Mgmt holds 0.01% or 209,983 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Management reported 117,616 shares. Bluemountain Management Lc holds 0% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) or 3,704 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability stated it has 0.06% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 37,564 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.13% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 37,125 shares. Franklin Resources has invested 0% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) invested 0% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Valley National Advisers holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. 15,301 were reported by Riverhead Capital Management Limited Com. Mesirow Invest invested 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 41,996 shares to 4.58M shares, valued at $370.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 339,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 790,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $6.64 million activity. $256,567 worth of stock was sold by Weinstein Donald on Wednesday, February 13. Rodriguez Carlos A had sold 36,364 shares worth $5.42 million.

