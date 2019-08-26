Kahn Brothers Group Decreased Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Holding; Shorts at Greenhill & CO (GHL) Lowered By 19.21%

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) stake by 3.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 56 shares as Comcast Cl A (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Kahn Brothers Group Inc holds 1,664 shares with $65.81M value, down from 1,720 last quarter. Comcast Cl A now has $194.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $42.79. About 402,700 shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 22/03/2018 – Scott Hamilton and Jim Craig Announced as Comcast Business Olympic Legends; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED FINANCING AVAILABLE TO SATISFY CONSIDERATION; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Business Honored as Gold and Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2018 American Business Awards®; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – Comcast has been shifting focus to its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting continues to weigh on its legacy cable division; 29/05/2018 – NBC News PR: .@DatelineNBC EXCLUSIVE: Andrea Constand breaks her thirteen-year silence on Bill Cosby in a sit-down interview; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Superior All-Cash Offer to Acquire Twenty-First Century Fox After Spinoff of “New Fox”; 25/04/2018 – Comcast is also diversifying into other areas including health care; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST 1Q REV. $22.8B, EST. $22.74B

Greenhill & CO Inc (NYSE:GHL) had a decrease of 19.21% in short interest. GHL’s SI was 2.15 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 19.21% from 2.66 million shares previously. With 255,400 avg volume, 8 days are for Greenhill & CO Inc (NYSE:GHL)’s short sellers to cover GHL’s short positions. The SI to Greenhill & CO Inc’s float is 13.28%. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $13.9. About 11,495 shares traded. Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) has declined 48.12% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.12% the S&P500. Some Historical GHL News: 03/05/2018 – GREENHILL 1Q EPS 21C, EST. LOSS/SHR 7.0C; 19/03/2018 – Neil A. Augustine to Join Greenhill in New York as Vice Chairman and Co-Head of North American Financing Advisory & Restructuri; 19/04/2018 – DJ Greenhill & Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GHL); 03/05/2018 – Greenhill 1Q Rev $87.5M; 29/03/2018 – Greenhill Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – GREENHILL & CO INC GHL.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10.50 FROM $10; 20/03/2018 – GREENHILL ADDS JPMORGAN DEALMAKER MALLY AMID A FLURRY OF HIRING; 02/04/2018 – Nick Melton to Join Greenhill in New York as Head of Telecommunications & Infrastructure Corporate Advisory; 09/05/2018 – Greenhill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 19 Days; 02/05/2018 – Matthew Morris to Join Greenhill in NY as Head of Insurance Corporate Advisory

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.45 million shares or 1.02% less from 17.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life New York invested in 0.1% or 73,498 shares. Raymond James Assoc reported 0% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Bluemountain Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 10,038 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 14,925 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 6,641 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated owns 252,730 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & invested in 720,855 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 90,935 shares. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.24% invested in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Ameritas Prtnrs Inc holds 0% or 1,714 shares. Glenmede Company Na reported 97 shares. Aperio Limited has invested 0% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 19,050 shares in its portfolio. Regions accumulated 19 shares.

Greenhill & Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment bank for firms, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company has market cap of $283.40 million. The firm provides financial advisory services primarily related to mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, financings, and capital raisings. It currently has negative earnings. It is involved in the provision of advisory services to clients in relation to domestic and cross-border mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of these transactions, from initial structuring to final execution.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity. 139,220 Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) shares with value of $2.00M were bought by BOK SCOTT L.

Among 8 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Comcast has $52 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.75’s average target is 13.93% above currents $42.79 stock price. Comcast had 16 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, April 29. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was initiated on Wednesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research. Barclays Capital maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Friday, April 26. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $4500 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Friday, July 26 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Credit Suisse. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by Nomura. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform” on Tuesday, April 9.

