Kahn Brothers Group Cut Its Position in Exxon Mobile (XOM) by $20.04 Million; Weiss Asset Management LP Stake In Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Was Increased

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 416,592 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobile (XOM) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 248 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 19,574 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58B, down from 19,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobile for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.18 million shares traded or 39.39% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/05/2018 – Ghana Is Said to Favor Forecourt Operator as Exxon Mobil Partner; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO BOOST PERMIAN PRODUCTION FIVEFOLD; 29/03/2018 – U.S. JUDGE DISMISSES EXXON MOBIL XOM.N LAWSUIT TO STOP NEW YORK, MASSACHUSETTS ATTORNEY GENERALS’ CLIMATE CHANGE PROBES — COURT RULING; 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 29/03/2018 – US judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 05/04/2018 – Exxon imports LNG to keep tanks cool at Papua New Guinea plant; 27/04/2018 – EXXON IN TALKS WITH DUTCH GOVT ON GRONINGEN FIELD PHASE OUT; 13/03/2018 – Top Exxon executive confirms Gulf Coast oil-refining expansion; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 30/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281344 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. 5,304 Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) shares with value of $80,515 were bought by THACKER WILLIAM L.

