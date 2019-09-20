Kahn Brothers Group Cut Its Ny Times Cl A (NYT) Holding by $6.53 Billion; Phocas Financial Increases Stake in Williams Sonoma (WSM)

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 16.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 15,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 106,363 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.91 million, up from 91,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $65.07. About 934,406 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING $200 MLN – $220 MLN; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $44; 08/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Celebrates International Women’s Day; 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE – PARTIES AGREED TO ALL TERMS, CONDITIONS, RESPONSIBILITIES, INCLUDING TRANSFER OF KENTWOOD WAREHOUSE TO WILLIAMS-SONOMA, ON MAY 9; 06/03/2018 Williams-Sonoma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 16/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN BRANDS DEBUT EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION WITH CELEBRATED RESORT WEAR BRAND LILLY PULITZER; 21/04/2018 – DJ Williams-Sonoma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSM); 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT TO $0.43/SHR

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Ny Times Cl A (NYT) by 29.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 200,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 472,272 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.41 billion, down from 672,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Ny Times Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $28.58. About 1.31M shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 29/05/2018 – NYTimes Communications: Exclusive: @DeBeers is getting into the lab-created diamond business with a new line of fashion jewelry; 22/03/2018 – Axios: BREAKING: John Dowd has resigned from Trump’s legal team, NYT reports; 08/03/2018 – The New York Times Rolls Out Obituaries Project for International Women’s Day; 03/05/2018 – New York Times’ profit jumps 66 percent; 17/04/2018 – The New York Times and CB Insights Names Todd Chaffee and Jules Maltz to the Top 100 Venture Capitalists List; 19/04/2018 – The Daily: Introducing `Caliphate,’ a New York Times Audio Series; 02/05/2018 – Trump To Hire Clinton Impeachment Lawyer Flood As Cobb Retires: NY Times — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Weinstein reporting earns Pulitzer Prize for New York Times, New Yorker; 16/04/2018 – FOX5 Las Vegas: #BREAKING: New York Times, New Yorker win public service Pulitzer for reporting on Harvey Weinstein that; 07/05/2018 – Full transcript: New York Times journalist Amy Chozick on Recode Media Her new book is “Chasing Hillary.”

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $934.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 158,353 shares to 154,294 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 15,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,578 shares, and cut its stake in Northstar Rlty Europe Corp.

More notable recent Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Williams-Sonoma, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WSM) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Williams-Sonoma: Solid Quality And Attractive Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “POTTERY BARN TEEN RELEASES FANTASTIC BEASTSâ„¢ INSPIRED HOME DÃ‰COR COLLECTION IN PARTNERSHIP WITH WARNER BROS. CONSUMER PRODUCTS – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s (NYSE:WSM) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold WSM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.29 million shares or 4.39% less from 82.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability, Colorado-based fund reported 8,706 shares. Sterling Limited Company owns 12,800 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Alberta Invest Mngmt reported 0.04% stake. Optimum Inv has 800 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Valley Advisers stated it has 27,337 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc invested in 0.01% or 17,903 shares. Manchester Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 27 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Gru Ltd has 0.01% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). 557,150 were reported by Ameriprise. Manatuck Hill Prtnrs Limited Liability Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Swiss Bancshares has 149,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Victory Mngmt invested in 0% or 1,412 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 40 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & owns 408,517 shares.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $18.26M for 64.95 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold NYT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 138.74 million shares or 4.08% less from 144.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Pennsylvania-based Stevens Limited Partnership has invested 0.28% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 48,687 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 23,324 shares. Hsbc Plc invested 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Howe Rusling holds 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 600 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 24,599 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) or 85,231 shares. Fmr Ltd holds 0.02% or 5.70 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.05% or 96,419 shares. Slate Path Capital Ltd Partnership owns 3.79 million shares. Palestra Capital Lc invested in 3.70 million shares or 3.51% of the stock. holds 0.01% or 776,700 shares in its portfolio. Kahn Brothers Grp De invested in 472,272 shares or 0% of the stock. 16,940 are owned by Amg Funds Ltd Co.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $799.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crew Energy (CWEGF) by 182,000 shares to 189,500 shares, valued at $121.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rafael Holding by 119,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 431,921 shares, and has risen its stake in Patterson Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN).

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “The Unknown Media Giant Taking The World By Storm – PRNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Nytimes.com with their article: “Philip Morris and Altria Are in Talks to Merge – The New York Times” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Note On The New York Times Company’s (NYSE:NYT) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Failing Or Succeeding? Trump Renews Criticism On The New York Times – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Signal Flashing for NYT Stock Could Mean Fresh Highs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.