Kahn Brothers Group Cut Its Ny Times Cl A (NYT) Holding by $6.53 Billion; Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Continental Advisors Trimmed Holding by $534,856 as Share Value Rose

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Ny Times Cl A (NYT) by 29.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 200,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 472,272 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.41 billion, down from 672,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Ny Times Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $29.98. About 1.97 million shares traded or 3.80% up from the average. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 30/04/2018 – The New York Times reported that Redfield made a higher salary figure than his boss, HHS Secretary Alex Azar; 26/04/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES CO – CAPUTO’S APPOINTMENT IS EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 30, 2018; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: New York Times doc to close Tribeca Film Festival; 08/03/2018 – Jane Fonda, Anjelica Huston And Chiara Ferragni Star In The New York Times Video In Collaboration With Pomellato To Celebrate I; 28/03/2018 – NY TIMES: WOMEN IN DEPARTMENTS UP TO 46% IN 2017 FROM 41%; 24/04/2018 – Design-Driven AC Hotels by Marriott® Brand Debuts in New York City with AC Hotel New York Times Square; 09/04/2018 – #WVTM13: BREAKING: Federal agents have seized documents from Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, accord…; 18/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein is likely to step down in December, The New York Times’ @katekelly reports. Full story:; 08/04/2018 – Brian Stelter: This morning on @ReliableSources: NYT exec editor @DeanBaquet; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. weighs South Korea troop reduction: reports

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 19,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 139,938 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.06 million, down from 159,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.67. About 72.00 million shares traded or 36.28% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 16/03/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of March 16 (Table); 03/05/2018 – American Renal Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Toyota $1.25b Prime Auto ABS via BofA/Lloyds/SMBC; 15/05/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – MOVES-Bank of America’s EMEA head to leave -memo; 01/05/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Merrill Lynch whistleblowers get $88 million

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $18.56M for 68.14 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold NYT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 138.74 million shares or 4.08% less from 144.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Capital Management Limited Company accumulated 0% or 59,791 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs owns 41,697 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 640,185 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc invested in 271,417 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Spark Inv Mgmt Lc holds 0.09% or 39,000 shares. Zacks Inv Mgmt reported 12,211 shares. Cipher Lp has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Brown Brothers Harriman Com reported 65 shares stake. Levin Strategies LP holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 49,002 shares. 49,445 are held by Franklin Resources Incorporated. Landscape Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.08% or 29,365 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advisors LP has 27,909 shares. Art Ltd Llc has 0.13% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 69,403 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt holds 0.14% or 462,449 shares. Fmr Limited accumulated 5.70 million shares.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $799.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 3,029 shares to 25,773 shares, valued at $2.35 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trinity Place Holdings (TPHS) by 660,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whalerock Point Partners Limited Liability Com accumulated 2.33% or 140,759 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 87.03M shares. Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.12% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 19,059 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.52% or 809,256 shares in its portfolio. Janney Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 604,926 were reported by Banque Pictet Cie. Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life has 0.17% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 46,800 shares. Harvey Invest Limited reported 10,752 shares. Eaton Vance Management invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Everence Capital Mgmt holds 0.9% or 188,750 shares in its portfolio. Moors & Cabot Inc holds 166,374 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Woodstock reported 159,889 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Ellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Llc reported 16,100 shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 10.91 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.