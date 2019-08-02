Kahn Brothers Group Cut Its New York Community (NYCB) Holding; Value Line Has 1.27 Sentiment

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased New York Community (NYCB) stake by 0.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 40,448 shares as New York Community (NYCB)’s stock rose 1.32%. The Kahn Brothers Group Inc holds 4.29M shares with $49.60 billion value, down from 4.33M last quarter. New York Community now has $5.38B valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 1.24M shares traded. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has risen 6.46% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical NYCB News: 22/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora to Speak at Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ New York Community Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYCB); 09/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora To Speak At Barclays Investor Conference; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.42%; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 25/04/2018 – NY Community Bancorp 1Q Net $106.6M; 18/04/2018 – AHRC Nassau And New York Community Bank Team Up To Increase Financial Literacy For Adults With Intellectual Disabilities; 22/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Conference May 29; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms New York Community’s Ratings at ‘BBB+’/’F2’; Outlook Revised to Negative

Value Line Inc (VALU) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 14 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 11 cut down and sold equity positions in Value Line Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 732,103 shares, down from 775,576 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Value Line Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 10 New Position: 4.

Value Line, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $241.01 million. The Company’s investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds , options, and convertible securities. It has a 21.68 P/E ratio. The firm offers comprehensive research services, such as The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, The Value Line Small & Mid-Cap 300, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus, which provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $24.95. About 199 shares traded. Value Line, Inc. (VALU) has risen 34.67% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.67% the S&P500.

Teton Advisors Inc. holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Value Line, Inc. for 33,089 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc owns 53,782 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American International Group Inc has 0% invested in the company for 690 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,828 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering New York Community Banc (NYSE:NYCB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. New York Community Banc had 8 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, February 6. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of NYCB in report on Monday, March 11 to “Underweight” rating. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 1 report.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $437,789 activity. Dahya Hanif had bought 1,640 shares worth $43,148. CIAMPA DOMINICK bought $394,641 worth of stock.

