Kahn Brothers Group Continues to Hold Holding in Patterson Energy (PTEN); Electron Capital Partners Has Lowered Position in Enphase Energy (ENPH) by $2.45 Million as Market Value Rose

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Patterson Energy (PTEN) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 101,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.71 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.96 billion, up from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Patterson Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.46. About 1.69M shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 43.82% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – CAPEX BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $675 MLN; 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 13/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy CEO’s 2017 total compensation more than doubles; 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – EXPECT AN AVERAGE OF 75 RIGS OPERATING UNDER TERM CONTRACTS DURING 12 MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss $34.4M; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 272,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 89.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.66 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.06M, down from 4.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.53% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $19.64. About 2.42 million shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 181.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 177.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 24/04/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY INC ENPH.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.50 FROM $3.50; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy: CFO Bert Garcia Is Leaving Company Effective June 30; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$80M; 29/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces 4.5MW Solar Installation in India; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and lmagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT AMENDS THE AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED FEBRUARY 10, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and Solaria Corporation Announce High-Performance AC Modules; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Rev $70M

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $783.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE) by 310,159 shares to 962,905 shares, valued at $56.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 87,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,392 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Analysts await Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, up 350.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. ENPH’s profit will be $12.10 million for 49.10 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Enphase Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 400.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 23 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 44.45 million shares or 14.84% more from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 14,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jump Trading Limited Com reported 18,500 shares stake. Electron Capital Limited Liability holds 4.66M shares or 5.49% of its portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 4,874 shares. 273,756 were accumulated by Deutsche Savings Bank Ag. Barclays Public Lc owns 66,914 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% stake. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 76,518 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of America De invested in 56,091 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn holds 49,929 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The invested in 0% or 57,006 shares. Stephens Ar invested 0.01% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc reported 0% stake. Corecommodity Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 110,138 shares.

More notable recent Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The Roku Stock Price Is Too High for a Nervous Market – Investorplace.com” on June 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 20, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Enphase Energy Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on November 06, 2018. More interesting news about Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enphase Energy Registers Shares Held By SPWR – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Enphase Energy Expands Manufacturing Capacity with Flex in Mexico – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell And Reed Fincl invested in 0.03% or 917,605 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 299,421 shares. 64 are owned by Tortoise Cap Lc. Fincl Counselors has 20,454 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Numerixs Technologies Inc invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Cap Fund owns 166,900 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hanson And Doremus Invest Mgmt holds 1,525 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% or 145,067 shares. Cipher Cap LP reported 98,070 shares stake. Mufg Americas invested in 1,323 shares or 0% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Hsbc Public Ltd Com owns 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 59,379 shares. Scotia Cap Incorporated holds 11,669 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 8,708 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 518,743 shares.

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Down 25.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on May 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Strategy To YieldBoost PTEN From 1.1% To 19% Using Options – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Patterson-UTI Energy Focuses On Rig Upgrading To Improve Margin In The Long Run – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Patterson-UTI Energy’s Earnings Are a Tale of 2 Businesses – The Motley Fool” published on May 02, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.