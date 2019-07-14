Kahn Brothers Group Boosted Its Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Position by $23.11 Billion as Shares Declined; Harmonic (HLIT) Holder White Pine Capital Has Trimmed Its Position as Share Value Rose

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 2428.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 484,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 504,350 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.06 billion, up from 19,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.27. About 14.04M shares traded or 1.09% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q EPS 91c; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 16/04/2018 – @megtirrell reports the latest results on cancer studies from drug giants Merck and Bristol-Myers; 26/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/26/2018, 8:30 PM; 30/04/2018 – $BMY gives up on its own IDOi from $800M Flexus acquisition Two Ph3 trials just terminated; 06/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Should Bristol-Myers panic over Incyte’s skin cancer failure?; 26/04/2018 – Restaurant Marketing Company, First Table, Has Taken the New Zealand and Australia Hospitality World by Storm – and is Now Launching Their Industry Leading Concept & Technology in London, Bristol and Bath

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Harmonic Inc (HLIT) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 116,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,600 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $849,000, down from 272,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Harmonic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $681.94M market cap company. It closed at $7.68 lastly. It is up 48.27% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.84% the S&P500. Some Historical HLIT News: 30/04/2018 – Harmonic 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Harmonic Drive Systems 6324.T -2017/18 group results; 08/04/2018 – Harmonic Unveils Low-Latency UHD HDR OTT Workflow for Live Sports Applications; 27/03/2018 – Harmonic Joins Pearl TV and Ecosystem Partners in Industry-First ATSC 3.0 Test Bed; 30/03/2018 – Harmonic Dismisses PwC As Its Independent Public Accountant — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees FY Loss/Shr 69c-Loss 21c; 11/05/2018 – HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS 6324.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 8.06 BLN YEN (-59.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 11.50 BLN YEN (+42.7 %); 30/04/2018 – Harmonic 1Q Bookings $102.6 Million; 11/05/2018 – HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS 6324.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 12.23 BLN YEN (+53.6 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 17.60 BLN YEN (+43.9 %)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Corp reported 1.25 million shares. Hudson Valley Advsr Adv owns 22,075 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Bridges Mngmt holds 32,976 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Marathon Trading Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.36% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Lee Danner And Bass holds 0.23% or 44,638 shares in its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsrs invested in 0.13% or 6,092 shares. Coldstream Mgmt invested 0.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 1St Source Retail Bank reported 0.25% stake. Telemus Capital Lc accumulated 21,501 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 25,027 were accumulated by First Amer National Bank. Quadrant Cap Mngmt Llc invested in 0.72% or 27,150 shares. R G Niederhoffer Inc reported 13,700 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP invested in 31,131 shares. Bancorporation Of Hawaii, a Hawaii-based fund reported 31,148 shares. 789 are owned by Earnest Ltd.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $640.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 11,287 shares to 12,098 shares, valued at $333.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobile (NYSE:XOM) by 248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,574 shares, and cut its stake in Merck.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $236,440 activity.

Analysts await Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.10 EPS, down 1,100.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Harmonic Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold HLIT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 75.14 million shares or 4.61% more from 71.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd has invested 0.01% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). 22,428 were accumulated by Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada. Wells Fargo Mn owns 1.19 million shares. New York-based Sg Americas Secs Lc has invested 0% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). 19,341 are held by Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation. The Texas-based Utd Automobile Association has invested 0% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Blackrock has invested 0% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 66,177 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Ameritas Ptnrs Incorporated owns 5,980 shares. Prudential Fincl stated it has 137,134 shares. Northern Tru reported 1.05M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amer International Group Incorporated has 64,680 shares. Prelude Management Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) for 1,618 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT).