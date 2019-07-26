Kahn Brothers Group Boosted By $23.11 Billion Its Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Holding; Carlson Capital LP Trimmed Rexford Indl Rlty (REXR) Holding

Carlson Capital LP decreased Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (REXR) stake by 1.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carlson Capital LP sold 15,236 shares as Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (REXR)’s stock rose 8.85%. The Carlson Capital LP holds 812,662 shares with $29.10M value, down from 827,898 last quarter. Rexford Indl Rlty Inc now has $4.30B valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $41.29. About 448,448 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 19.57% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.14% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS THREE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $33.8M; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q EPS 15c; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND USE OF REXFORD INDUSTRIAL’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL FUNDED BUY WITH CASH ON HAND, CREDIT DRAW; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment Of Diana Ingram To Board Of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial 1Q Core FFO/Shr 27c; 16/03/2018 Rexford Industrial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – DEAL FUNDED THROUGH COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND DRAWS ON LINE OF CREDIT; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty Sees FY18 EPS 22c-EPS 25c

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) stake by 2428.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kahn Brothers Group Inc acquired 484,400 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY)’s stock declined 8.53%. The Kahn Brothers Group Inc holds 504,350 shares with $24.06B value, up from 19,950 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb now has $74.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.37. About 14.57M shares traded or 8.27% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 12/03/2018 – THEATRE The Cherry Orchard Bristol […]; 03/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Announces Effective Date of Global Development & Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 27/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 3/27/2018, 4:00 PM; 23/05/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Overview 2018: A Second-Generation Prodrug That Chemically Breaks Down to Produce Nitroxyl (HNO) and an lnactive Byproduct – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Corp reported 0.29% stake. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 588 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.05% or 287,141 shares. Barrett Asset Limited Liability invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Keating Investment Counselors reported 24,322 shares. Cibc Financial Bank Usa holds 0.07% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 10,772 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests accumulated 186,692 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Company owns 1,628 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Decatur Cap Mngmt holds 150,053 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. 11,895 were accumulated by Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, John G Ullman & Assoc has 2.31% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 13,503 were accumulated by Lynch In. Zwj Investment Counsel reported 0.05% stake. Gillespie Robinson Grimm owns 0.04% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 7,679 shares. Aviva Plc accumulated 750,135 shares or 0.24% of the stock.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, May 3 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Bank of America. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $236,440 activity. $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) was bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased American Tel & Tel stake by 50 shares to 12,587 valued at $394.73 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) stake by 146,742 shares and now owns 452,549 shares. Merck was reduced too.

Carlson Capital LP increased Tribune Media Co stake by 455,391 shares to 2.54M valued at $117.29 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 45,749 shares and now owns 163,454 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was raised too.

Analysts await Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. REXR’s profit will be $30.17M for 35.59 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.