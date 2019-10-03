Kahn Brothers Group Boosted Bank Of America (BAC) Stake; As Targa Res (TRGP) Shares Declined, Salient Capital Advisors Upped Holding by $4.64 Million

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 119,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 5.28M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $207.28 million, up from 5.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $39.37. About 555,636 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – JV HAS ACQUIRED TARGA’S 200 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY SILVER OAK Il GAS PROCESSING PLANT; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Targa Resources Partners’ New Notes Ba3; 26/03/2018 – Targa Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 7 Days; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 17.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 2,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 14,216 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $412.84 million, up from 12,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $27.59. About 27.42 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/05/2018 – Bank of America’s Top European Junk-Bond Trader Is Said to Leave; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America said loans in its business segments grew by 5 percent to $864 billion; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 11% in 2018, BofA Leads; 15/03/2018 – ‘Good Side’ of U.S. Eco Data Is Strong, Says BofA’s Meyer (Video); 13/03/2018 – Lanxess kicks off purification unit sale via BAML –; 13/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Streamlines Groups Serving Ultra-Wealthy — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp 1st Quarter Results; 15/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Bank of America exec sees mixed signals on business loan demand; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-BofA is arranging a $6 bln loan for Petrobras Unit bid- Bloomberg

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 0.05% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 132,125 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 468,185 shares. North American Management Corp invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Renaissance Technologies Lc reported 0.01% stake. Rockshelter Cap Mgmt Ltd Company owns 3.02% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 303,859 shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Company holds 0.83% or 128,939 shares. Ally Financial Inc has invested 0.82% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cortland Advisers Ltd Liability Company has 3.72% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 135.98M shares. Prio Wealth Partnership stated it has 1.68 million shares. Andra Ap owns 0.13% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 159,100 shares. Spinnaker has 30,401 shares. Patten And Patten Tn holds 0.48% or 154,196 shares. Daily Journal Corp owns 44.5% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 230.00 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold TRGP shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 214.74 million shares or 5.97% more from 202.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Svcs Automobile Association holds 34,606 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Mcf Limited Company reported 0% stake. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 182 shares. First Personal Financial Serv has 259 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Ltd accumulated 3.10 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 1.62% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Moreover, Allstate has 0.02% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 182,486 shares. Fiera owns 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 7,669 shares. 309 were reported by Next Finance Gp. 802,626 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Sandy Spring Retail Bank holds 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) or 250 shares. Ares Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0.15% or 51,887 shares. 2,159 were reported by Van Eck Associates.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 698,921 shares to 4.21 million shares, valued at $87.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gaslog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 79,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,497 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP).