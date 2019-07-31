Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)

As Biotechnology businesses, Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 329.04 N/A -0.59 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.31 N/A -2.24 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -66.8% -23% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -366.4% -103.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kadmon Holdings Inc. is 4.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.1. The Current Ratio of rival Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.5. Kadmon Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.2% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.6% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2.23% -9.49% 4.09% -13.26% -37.94% 10.1% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.64% 0% 6.21% -28.86% -66.07% 27.8%

For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Kadmon Holdings Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.