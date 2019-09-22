Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

This is a contrast between Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 505.23 N/A -0.31 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 3 7.16 N/A 0.85 3.04

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -18.2% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Liquidity

Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Strongbridge Biopharma plc are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Strongbridge Biopharma plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

Kadmon Holdings Inc. has a 184.70% upside potential and a consensus target price of $8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc are owned by institutional investors at 75.9% and 66.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96%

For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Strongbridge Biopharma plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Kadmon Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.