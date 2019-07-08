Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Since Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 270.01 N/A -0.59 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 18 153.21 N/A -2.35 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -66.8% -23% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -76.3% -42.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kadmon Holdings Inc. are 4.1 and 4.1 respectively. Its competitor Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.2% and 72.7%. Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.43%. Insiders Competitively, held 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2.23% -9.49% 4.09% -13.26% -37.94% 10.1% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -3.68% 32.47% 27.78% -16.25% 0% -8.88%

For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc. has 10.1% stronger performance while Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has -8.88% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Kadmon Holdings Inc. beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.