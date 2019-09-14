Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN)’s Financial Results Comparing With PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

Since Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 521.29 N/A -0.31 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 8 18.22 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kadmon Holdings Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -18.2% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kadmon Holdings Inc. is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.9. The Current Ratio of rival PolarityTE Inc. is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. PolarityTE Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Kadmon Holdings Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 185.71% and an $8 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kadmon Holdings Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.9% and 45.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 33% are PolarityTE Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc. has 25.96% stronger performance while PolarityTE Inc. has -64.71% weaker performance.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.