Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN)’s Financial Results Comparing With NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)

Both Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 485.46 N/A -0.31 0.00 NuCana plc 12 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kadmon Holdings Inc. and NuCana plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -18.2% NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kadmon Holdings Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9. Competitively, NuCana plc has 15 and 15 for Current and Quick Ratio. NuCana plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Kadmon Holdings Inc. and NuCana plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00

Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $8, while its potential upside is 196.30%. Meanwhile, NuCana plc’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 155.10%. The information presented earlier suggests that Kadmon Holdings Inc. looks more robust than NuCana plc as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kadmon Holdings Inc. and NuCana plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.9% and 38.7%. 0.43% are Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.36% are NuCana plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96% NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62%

For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while NuCana plc had bearish trend.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.