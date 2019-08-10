Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN)’s Financial Results Comparing With MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)

We will be contrasting the differences between Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 302.66 N/A -0.31 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 4.85 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kadmon Holdings Inc. and MannKind Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -18.2% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Kadmon Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.9. Competitively, MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Kadmon Holdings Inc. and MannKind Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, MannKind Corporation’s average price target is $3.33, while its potential upside is 208.33%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kadmon Holdings Inc. and MannKind Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 75.9% and 27.4% respectively. 0.43% are Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, MannKind Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96% MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66%

For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than MannKind Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Kadmon Holdings Inc. beats MannKind Corporation.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.