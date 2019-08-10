Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN)’s Financial Results Comparing With MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)

We will be contrasting the differences between Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|2
|302.66
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
|MannKind Corporation
|1
|4.85
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kadmon Holdings Inc. and MannKind Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-41.6%
|-18.2%
|MannKind Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Kadmon Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.9. Competitively, MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Kadmon Holdings Inc. and MannKind Corporation are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|MannKind Corporation
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Meanwhile, MannKind Corporation’s average price target is $3.33, while its potential upside is 208.33%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Kadmon Holdings Inc. and MannKind Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 75.9% and 27.4% respectively. 0.43% are Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, MannKind Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|-0.76%
|15.42%
|12.93%
|15.42%
|-21.79%
|25.96%
|MannKind Corporation
|-0.88%
|0%
|-23.81%
|-8.94%
|-23.81%
|5.66%
For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than MannKind Corporation.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Kadmon Holdings Inc. beats MannKind Corporation.
Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.