Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN)’s Financial Results Comparing With IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

We will be comparing the differences between Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon Holdings Inc. 3 0.00 82.41M -0.31 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 3.42M -1.96 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kadmon Holdings Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kadmon Holdings Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon Holdings Inc. 3,219,517,912.26% -41.6% -18.2% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 43,511,450.38% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kadmon Holdings Inc. is 3.9 while its Current Ratio is 3.9. Meanwhile, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.9 while its Quick Ratio is 13.9. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Kadmon Holdings Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 199.63% and an $8 consensus target price. Meanwhile, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $30, while its potential upside is 284.12%. The data provided earlier shows that IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Kadmon Holdings Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kadmon Holdings Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.9% and 32.5%. Insiders held roughly 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 19.3% are IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46%

For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc. has 25.96% stronger performance while IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has -36.46% weaker performance.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.