Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 485.46 N/A -0.31 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 383.32 N/A -0.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Geron Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -18.2% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kadmon Holdings Inc. is 3.9 while its Current Ratio is 3.9. Meanwhile, Geron Corporation has a Current Ratio of 24.9 while its Quick Ratio is 24.9. Geron Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Geron Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Kadmon Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $8, and a 196.30% upside potential. Meanwhile, Geron Corporation’s average price target is $3.67, while its potential upside is 158.45%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Kadmon Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Geron Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.9% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares and 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares. 0.43% are Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Geron Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Geron Corporation.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.