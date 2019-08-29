Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Both Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 405.12 N/A -0.31 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 85 483.82 N/A -6.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -18.2% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4%

Liquidity

3.9 and 3.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kadmon Holdings Inc. Its rival Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a consensus price target of $116.75, with potential upside of 48.75%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.9% and 95%. 0.43% are Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96% Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77%

For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Blueprint Medicines Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.