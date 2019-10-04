Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon Holdings Inc. 3 0.00 82.41M -0.31 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 37.60M -5.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon Holdings Inc. 3,233,539,982.74% -41.6% -18.2% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 264,788,732.39% -69.1% -61.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kadmon Holdings Inc. is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.9. The Current Ratio of rival Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 10 and its Quick Ratio is has 10. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

The consensus target price of Kadmon Holdings Inc. is $8, with potential upside of 197.40%. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12 consensus target price and a -13.42% potential downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Kadmon Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.9% and 97% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.3% are Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92%

For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc. has 25.96% stronger performance while Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has -58.92% weaker performance.

Summary

Kadmon Holdings Inc. beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.